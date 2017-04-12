Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Confesses Explosive Details On Baby Daddy’s Identity

Kailyn Lowry has yet to reveal the identity of her third baby daddy – but she continues to drop hints on who the mystery man is! The Teen Mom 2 star revealed another telling detail about the father of her child.

When a fan tweeted, “Her baby is half Spanish like the other two,” Lowry, 25, responded, “What? The baby I’m having is def black lol.”

The tweet comes after the mother of Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, captioned a Snapchat photo of her baby bump, “Baby Lo.”

PHOTOS: Betrayal! Nude Photos! Arrests & More: Teen Moms’ 20 Most Shocking Scandals

The caption sparked rumors that Lowry’s longtime friend Chris Lopez is the baby daddy, as he mentioned his “miracle child” in a now-deleted tweet.

Lowry also said, “Chris would say, ‘I’m Holden the baby” when a fan suggested the name Holden in an Instagram live video.

A source close to the MTV star exclusively told Radar that her third baby daddy has been involved in her life.

“He’s been there whenever Kail has needed him,” the insider said. “He is supportive of her so it’s been good.”

PHOTOS: 13 Reasons Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Ended Their Rocky Marriage

She added that he plans to be involved in their child’s life after the birth.

“Co-parenting when the baby is born is the plan as of now,” the source said. “They’re working on things currently [to get back together].”

Radar exclusively reported in February that Lowry is expecting her third child. She confirmed the baby news only hours later on her personal blog.

Lopez has not responded to Radar’s request for comment.

Do you think Lopez is the baby daddy? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.