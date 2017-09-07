Duggar FBI Probe! Joy-Anna’s Brother-In-Law Arrested For Bomb Threat

Joy-Anna Duggar’s brother Josh molested five minor children in the family home as a teen, but he isn’t her only troubled brother. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that her brother-in-law was arrested for making bomb threats.

In documents obtained from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Brandon Forsyth, who is Austin Forsyth’s half-brother from their father’s first marriage, was arrested and charged with explosive willfully making a threat, and false information and hoaxes.

“On or about May 29, 2010 in Bowie County, Texas, defendant, through the use of the telephone, made a threat to kill, injure, and to intimidate the occupants of the Health South Rehabilitation hospital by means of an explosive,” the court papers read. “Defendant did intentionally convey false and misleading information. He used the telephone to make a bomb threat to Health South Rehabilitation Hospital, under circumstances where such information may reasonably have been believed, that indicated that an activity had taken, was taking, and would take place.”

Brandon was arrested on June 2, 2010 for charges relating to the purchase of a stolen weapon, the court documents read.

The government filed a motion for a psychiatric evaluation, as Brandon was reported being “suicidal” at the time of his arrest.

“Federal agents who are also investigating this case have reported that the defendant suffers from an obsessive compulsive disorder and bi-polar disorder,” the docs read. “There is also concern that since his arrest on his state charged Mr. Forsyth has become increasingly mentally unstable.”

The request was approved. He was committed to the Medical Center for Federal Prisoners to be examined by a psychiatrist.

The Government requested Brandon be held without bond in fear that he may flee. The request was approved.

Brandon accepted a plea deal and pled guilty to the second count on October 26, 2010. The first count was dismissed. He was sentenced to 20 months in prison with three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $100 in costs.

Joy-Anna married into the Forsyth family in May. A family insider exclusively told Radar that the Duggar family doesn’t like her new husband.

“There has been a lot of talk about the character of her new husband Austin,” the source told Radar. “He was more of a rebel child.”

The insider continued that Joy-Anna’s sister-in-law Anna, who is married to her disgraced brother Josh, was especially “disappointed in his character.”

Joy-Anna and Austin are involved in a scandal themselves, as they are accused of having a shotgun wedding when they moved up the ceremony from October 28 to May 26, 2017.

Joy-Anna and Austin announced their pregnancy last week after only three months of marriage. Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Joy-Anna, told Radar that she looks “four to five months pregnant” based on the bump photos she shared on social media.

