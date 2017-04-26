’90 Day Fiancé’ Love Child Shocker! Aleks Responds To Rumors Josh Is NOT The Father

Josh Strobel and Aleksandra Iarovikova are one of the few 90 Day Fiancé couples to last, but could a love child scandal end the marriage? After fans accused their daughter of looking different from Josh because of her dark features, Aleksandra exclusively revealed the truth to RadarOnline.com.

Although Aleksandra keeps her daughter’s face hidden on social media, fans have pointed out her dark skin and curly black hair in photos.

“It’s simple genetics,” one suspicious fan wrote. “I see neither Josh nor Alexandra having curly hair. Their daughter just does not look like her parents.”

Another user commented, “She showed her once, and then deleted the picture. The baby looks quite bi-racial. She claims that her own real father is Cuban and that’s why her baby looks like this.”

Hard day😁 A post shared by Aleksandra (@alex.mimi) on Nov 27, 2016 at 5:54pm PST

Despite their daughter’s appearance, Aleksandra insists she is Josh’s child.

“Of course Josh is the father,” Aleksandra told Radar. “I’d do a DNA test just for fans, but I don’t want to prove something to somebody who I don’t know. That’s sad that people don’t think and make up such silly things.”

The TLC star claims her daughter looks like her relatives.

“Kids may look like their grandparents and nothing like their own parents,” she continued. “Especially in our family. I don’t look like my mom or dad, I look more like my grandma. My daughter looks like my mom. Seriously, they have the same face. They look absolutely the same, it’s crazy.”

Followers suspected the real father of her child is a man she vacationed with in Prague right before announcing her pregnancy.

“He is like my brother,” she said. “That’s even disgusting to think about possible feelings between us. He promised him to protect me in Prague while Josh is far away.”

The scandal hasn’t affected their marriage, as Aleksandra insists they are “still together” and “still love each other.”

As Radar readers know, not all 90 Day Fiancé fans have been so lucky.

Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali’s divorce was granted in March, while Chelsea Macek and Yamir Castillo were officially divorced in December 2016.

