Josh Duggar STILL In Therapy For Sex Addiction 2 Years After Cheating Scandal

Two years after Josh Duggar’s cheating and molestation scandals, he’s back at home with wife Anna — and the couple is even expecting their fifth child.

But the disgraced reality dad still can’t escape the wicked sins of his dark past, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Though he completed his six-month treatment in a Bible-based rehab back in March 2016, he still attends strict counseling, a family insider told Radar.

“Josh is still in counseling after his rehab stay for sex addiction. He is going to a family pastor,” the source said, adding that the 29-year-old is not receiving help from a licensed medical professional.

“It’s religious counseling, so it’s not like he’s getting actual help for his issues.”

After four babies born in quick succession, Anna, 28, shocked Duggar fans by waiting nearly two years before announcing her fifth pregnancy with a baby boy.

The rare hiatus between babies was not a coincidence for the fervent Christians, the source revealed.

“The reason it even took this long for Anna to get pregnant was because they had a wait period before they could have sex,” the insider said. “They were in a rebuilding of trust phase. It was only kisses and hugs at first, as part of his therapy. They had a waiting period before they were allowed to have sex.”

Months into the pregnancy, stay-at-home mom Anna is struggling without her used car salesman’s help.

“Her pregnancy is going well, its just tough because before Josh was home, she was living with the whole family and had all the girls help at the house,” the insider continued. “Now that he’s back, he’s not really helpful with the kids. Having four with one on the way is incredibly stressful and a ton of work, and just Josh isn’t really a help at all.”

And she can take reality TV star off her resume, as Anna will no longer make regular appearances on her sister-in-laws’ spinoff show, Counting On.

As Radar readers remember, Josh was banned from the show after he confessed cheating on his wife — and, of course, an uncovered police report revealed he was investigated for molesting female family members. (The original family reality show, 19 Kids & Counting, was canceled before the spinoff premiered.)

“Now that Josh is back, there is no plot line TLC can touch that includes Anna and not Josh,” the source said. “In the end though, it was Anna’s call. She wants to focus on her family, and sees the show as part of what ultimately brought Josh down.”

