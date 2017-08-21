Back To Rehab? Sex Addict Josh Duggar & Pregnant Anna Caught Returning To Treatment

Josh Duggar was released from a six-month rehab stint more than a year ago, but it seems the disgraced former reality star and admitted sex addict has returned to his Bible-based treatment center!

In a shocking new video, Josh, 29, his wife Anna, 29, his father Jim Bob, 52 and other family members depart the Christian clan’s private plane in Rockford, Illinois — where the soon-to-be father of five sought treatment at Reformer’s Unanimous in August 2015 following his sex scandals.

Though rumors swirled that Anna had already given birth to the couple’s fifth child, she appears heavily pregnant in the clip.

According to the Rockford Scanner, the Counting On family arrived at the local airport on August 20 at around 1 pm.

Local reporter Rickie Traeger noted that Josh failed to help his expectant wife out of the plane.

Later on that day, Anna posted a photo of the family posing at North Love Baptist Church in Rockford, where Radar previously reported Josh was forced to attend regular rehab recovery meetings.

Grat time w/ @PatchAdventures & friends at North Love Baptist Church tonight & grateful for their https://t.co/J1Ufa40qF2 ministry pic.twitter.com/c4JXEwftV8 — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) August 21, 2017

Josh famously admitted to cheating on his wife and harboring a secret sex addiction after it was revealed that he sought mistresses on adultery website Ashley Madison in 2015. He quickly checked into the Christian rehab center .

Just months prior, an uncovered police report revealed that he was accused of molesting five minor females in the family home as a young teen.

According to a family insider, Josh remains in church therapy with a pastor in their local Arkansas for his past philandering. However, the source said, he did not receive medical help for his very serious issues.

