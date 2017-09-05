Jon Gosselin Makes Desperate Plea For $30K To Help Pay Off Custody Battle With Kate

Jon Gosselin is begging fans for help in his bitter custody battle against his ex-wife Kate over their eight children. The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star’s girlfriend set up a Go Fund Me page with a goal of $30,000 to help pay off his family court fees. RadarOnline.com has exclusive details on the fundraiser.

“The family and friends of Jon Gosselin know the loving, caring, devoted father that he is, and they understand his desire to do what is best for his children,” the description on Colleen Conrad’s fundraiser page read. “Like many divorced parents, Jon works hard each day and most weekends, wanting nothing more than to spend quality time with his kids.”

The description continues that Jon has been in an eight-year battle with Kate that “pits him against financial forces that far exceed his own.”

“Fame and fortune do not always go together, and Jon is the perfect example of that reality,” the statement read. “He works a steady job and earns extra money on the side as a disc jockey.”

PHOTOS: Sorry, Kate! Jon Gosselin Spotted On Lunch Date With Ex-Girlfriend Hailey Glassman

She even took a dig at Kate, as she explained that Jon does not have a “network-funded public relations machine behind him to spin the facts.”

“He is forced into an expensive unjust battle for custody, one that drains his time, energy and finances,” the description continued. “It is a fight he did not seek; it is a fight he does not want. He remains focused on the welfare of his children. He wants to make sure every decision that is made on their behalf is made in their best interest.”

The money raised will go to his legal battle so he could have time with his children. All donations that exceed $30,000 will be donated to Bethany Children’s Home in Pennsylvania.

The page, which was created on September 2, has raised $1,808 so far.

PHOTOS: Jon Gosselin Parties With Multiple Women After Feud With Kate Reignites

Conrad exclusively told Radar about the fundraiser, “It was started [by] myself and his family. You can refer to the Go Fund Me page for further information.”

Jon and Kate’s custody war exploded when police responded to three altercations in August.

On August 15, police responded to a custody exchange in a parking lot. Kate reportedly got physical with her daughter Hannah, 13, when she refused to leave her father.

Then on August 22, officers responded to another dispute at an orthodontist’s office.

PHOTOS: So ‘Upset!’ Jon Gosselin Lashes Out After Kate Sends Son Away To Treatment

“The complainant was Jon Gosselin,” Police Chief Jeffrey R. Biehl told Radar. “Both Jon and Kate claimed to have custody and argued who was taking the child home. Jon took his daughter at her request. Kate was escorted out of the building. Both parties [were] advised to seek legal assistance to clear up any confusion in the custody order. No one was arrested.”

Authorities were called a third time when Jon “called again from the dental office to report he [was] being threatened with legal action via his ex-wife’s friend who is an attorney. All parties were gone upon our arrival.”

Kate has full legal custody of their sextuplets Aaden, Collin, Joel, Leah, Alexis and Hannah, 13, and twins Cara and Mady, 16.

In November 2016, Gosselin revealed that he is supposed to see his children one night a week and every other weekend, but hasn’t seen his kids together in three to four years.

PHOTOS: Kate Gosselin’s 21 Monster Mom Moments

“I just go to the bus stop [at Kate’s house] and whoever I get, I get,” he said in an interview with ET. He added that some of his children, “Just stopped coming.”

“I did get Alexis one day, which was nice to see her, but I usually get Hannah, Leah, Aaden and Joel,” he explained.

Do you think Jon will win his custody battle against Kate? Tell us in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.