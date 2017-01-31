Rocket Man! New Claims Johnny Spent $3M To Blast Idol Into Space

Johnny Depp’s ex-business managers say the famous actor is OUT-OF-CONTROL when it comes to spending, even dishing out millions to blast the ashes of his favorite author into space! And RadarOnline.com has all the details on the over-the-top allegations.

Earlier this month, Depp filed a lawsuit against his former longtime business managers, the Mandel Company, alleging fraud and other offenses, and asking for $25 million in damages.

Now, Radar has learned the Mandel Company has responded with their own cross-complaint, and have gone into extraordinary detail with allegations about the actor’s “extravagant” lifestyle.

In court papers obtained by Radar, attorneys for the Mandel Company claim that since they started managing him in 1999, Depp lived “an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford.”

Among the expenses, the cross-complaint claims Depp spent $75 million to “acquire, improve and furnish 14 residences, including a 45-acre chateau in the South of France, a chain of islands in the Bahamas, multiple houses in Hollywood, several penthouse lofts in downtown Los Angeles, and a fully-functioning horse farm in Kentucky.”

In addition to property taxes, upkeep, and insurance, all of the residences also required a full staff of employees to service and maintain them, they allege.

During this same time, the complaint alleges that “Depp spent lavishly on various luxury items, including spending over $18 million to acquire and renovate a 150 foot luxury yacht. Depp spent millions more acquiring and/or maintaining at least 45 luxury vehicles. He spent $30,000 per month on expensive wines that he had flown to him around the world for his personal consumption. Depp also paid over $3 million to blast from a specially-made cannon the ashes of author Hunter Thompson over Aspen, Colorado.”

Depp also spent wildly on expensive collectibles, they claim, including millions to acquire and maintain a massive and extremely expensive art collection, including over 200 collectible pieces and works by world famous artists such as Warhol, Klimt, Basquiat, and Modigliani.

He has also spent many millions more over the years on extremely rare and expensive Hollywood collectibles, the document claims: Depp’s collection of Hollywood memorabilia involving such icons as Marilyn Monroe, John Dillinger and Marlon Brando is allegedly “so extensive that it fills approximately 12 storage facilities and has cost over a million additional dollars to attempt to archive.”

The laundry list of expenses includes $200,00 a month for air travel, because Depp “refused to fly by any means other than private plane and required at least a Gulfstream GV or above,” the documents allege.

Depp also employed a staff of approximately 40 full-time employees around the world, which costs at least $300,000 per month to maintain, they claim. He insisted that security guards be hired to protect himself and his family 24/7, 365 days a year, wherever they might live or travel, all at a cost at over $150,000 a month, the documents allege.

In their complaint, the managers claim they regularly and repeatedly advised and warned Depp that his “wanton spending could not be maintained and jeopardized his financial future.”

But apparently, Depp didn’t want to hear it.

“Depp often responded by rebuking and cursing his business managers for issuing such warnings and advice, while increasing his extravagant lifestyle and spending, and demanding that his business managers continue to find some way to pay for it all,” the complaint alleges.

When Depp’s spending outpaced his earnings, and he refused to change his lifestyle, he was forced to borrow large sums of money to continue living the lifestyle he chose, they claim.

Now his managers want back the more than $560,000 in unpaid commissions and credit card fees. And a court declaration that the Mandel Company “complied with all of its fiduciary obligations under the law and that Depp is responsible for his own financial waste.”

They have asked a jury to make a final decision.

