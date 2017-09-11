‘She Cannot Control Her Anger’: Nathan’s Mom Demands Jenelle Undergo Shrink Evaluation In Bitter Custody Fight

Jenelle Evans “mental condition” and “illegal drug use” are grounds for a judge to demand a psychological examination of her, according to her ex-lover Nathan Griffith’s mother.

In her emergency request for custody of Kaiser, Doris Davidson filed shocking court papers on Sept. 1 — and they’ve been exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.

“Plaintiff’s extreme changes in her mood are often exacerbated by her consumption of marijuana and/or, upon information and belief, with a mixture of prescription medications as mentioned above,” the shocked grandmother declared.

PHOTOS: Jenelle Evans: 18 Secrets, Scandals & Lies From The Controversial ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Troubled Life

Davidson pleaded with a judge to order a psychological evaluation of the Teen Mom 2 star., detailing Evans’ behavior that she believed warranted the examination.

“Plaintiff’s actions in illegal drug use and screaming and cursing at the proposed Intervenor in the presence of the children, establishes that Plaintiff currently does not have the ability to control her anger and to exercise good judgment as it relates to the minor child. Plaintiff further appears to have no insight into how her actions have been detrimental to the minor child.”

READ THE EXPLOSIVE COURT DOCUMENTS HERE

She added, “Based on her actions, Plaintiff’s mental condition is in dispute and good cause exists for ordering a psychological evaluation of Plaintiff for the purpose of assisting the court in determining the fitness to have contact with the minor child, and further in determining the appropriate scope and duration of any visitation between Plaintiff and the minor child. A psychological evaluation of Plaintiff would render substantial assistance to the court in proposing findings and recommendations regarding Plaintiff’s future interaction with the minor child.”

As Radar previously reported, Griffith’s mom accused Evans of testing positive for marijuana when she was pregnant, also claiming that baby Ensley tested positive for marijuana when she was born.

PHOTOS: It’s Over … Again! Jenelle Evans & Nathan Griffith Break Up Amid Cheating Rumors — He Reveals The Truth

She asked a judge for full custody of the child, but the New Hanover County Clerk of Court told Radar on Friday that the judge had not made a decision in the case.

Stay with Radar for updates to the story.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.