‘Fed Up’ Brittany Cartwright Finally Dumps Bad Boy Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are finally done after months of fighting, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“Brittany was fed up,” an insider revealed to Radar. “Jax wasn’t boyfriend material.”

“He didn’t treat her right,” the insider explained, noting that her parents agreed.

“Jax and Brittany had issues for months with her parents,” the insider said. “Her parents didn’t like Jax and the way he treated her or anyone for that matter.”

“Her family is her life, so she went back home to get clarity and spend time with her mom,” the insider added. “Brittany is happy to be back in Kentucky.”

Tonight is my last night in Kentucky 😢 I want to stay! — Brittany Cartwright (@BNCartwright) August 18, 2017

Radar exclusively reported that Taylor, 37, and Cartwright, 28, first chartered into “rocky territory” after filming their spinoff show, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky. The country girl’s family was pressuring the SUR-ver to propose even though he wasn’t ready to take the next step in their relationship.

Producers tried to force the couple to work on their issues ahead of the show’s premiere, but they couldn’t make their relationship work any longer and Cartwright has since unfollowed Taylor on social media.

“Her family stress was too much and with the spinoff there was so much pressure,” the insider explained.

Cartwright and Taylor began dating after they met in Las Vegas in between seasons four and five of Vanderpump Rules, and started living separate lives earlier this summer despite their show together premiering on Aug. 23.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s ex Stassi Schroeder was dumped by Patrick Meagher on their four year anniversary earlier this week.

