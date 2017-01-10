Sacrificial Slaughter! Janet Jackson’s Secret Muslim Ritual Tears Family Apart

Pop icon Janet Jackson celebrated her newborn son’s birth with a bloody animal sacrifice — after secretly converting to Islam.

Now RadarOnline.com has learned a holy war is brewing between Jackson’s family and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, whom insiders claim brainwashed her into becoming a Muslim.

The 50-year-old superstar — who’s been photographed in public wearing Muslim-style clothing — gave birth to the couple’s son, named Eissa a, on Jan. 3.

And sources revealed the infant was immediately “baptized” into the Islam religion.

“As soon as the child was born, Wissam whispered in the boy’s right ear the word, ‘Adhan,’ which inculcates into the child that Allah is the only god and Muhammad is the only messenger,” a family insider told Radar.

Wissam, 42, then rubbed a soft fruit on his son’s tongue, a practice that assures the baby will inherit the positive traits of his parents, especially his father’s, a source said.

“We were told that a goat or a sheep was sacrificed, which is the case with every true Muslim birth when the parents wish to please and show thanks to Allah,” the source added.

As the unfortunate animal breathed its last, the word “Allah” was whispered in its ear, said the source.

Jackson, who married Qatar billionaire Wissam in 2012, has slowly been adopting the ways of Islam. She’s worn burkas in public, and has shunned her once-trademark revealing costumes for much more conservative clothing during her concerts.

The “Control” singer even wove the Islamic language into her songs, and frequently ended concerts on her last tour by telling fans, “Inshallah,” which means “If Allah wills it.”

Jackson — famed for a notorious “wardrobe malfunction ” during the 2004 Super Bowl when her right breast popped out of her costume — announced in April that she was postponing her latest tour in an effort to start a family with Wissam.

Once pregnant, doctors advised Jackson to take care of herself and get plenty of rest “to avoid the usual problems with a high-risk pregnancy,” such as hypertension and diabetes, a source said.

Jackson said she hoped to name her child after her late brother Michael, who died of a drug overdose at age 50 in 2009.

But her husband quickly overruled her.

Wissam told her “it’s up to the husband in Muslim culture to provide a Muslim name and he would not allow for a Christian name to be given, especially to a son,” a source said.

Janet’s family members, who are devout Jehovah’s Witnesses, objected to Wissam’s decision, but sources said Janet defied her family to support her husband, setting up a family war.

Said a source: “She understands and appreciates that everyone has customs.”

