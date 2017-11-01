Amy & Matt Roloff’s Black Sheep Son Jacob Planning Second Tell-All

Jacob Roloff is already writing a second tell-all book, RadarOnline.com has learned!

The Little People, Big World star, 20, released his book, Verbing, earlier the summer – but already made the shocking announcement about his new project via Instagram on Oct. 31.

“I’m working on this next piece of writing, considerably longer than Verbing, called Out To See, and Izzy is working on a poetry book (among other things) with her own art, watercolor, and photography sprinkled in for good measure,” he wrote in the caption of his photo. “On top of that, we have a joint project that we are keeping top secret for a little while longer, but will hopefully get to express to you folks by the turn of the new year. We are working away, and I can’t very well contain my excitement!”

“Re: Out To See — I didn’t have a so-called “elevator pitch” for Verbing, or really know at all how to pin down what it’s ‘about’, but with Out To See I think I’ve had a much more coherent process, which is why it will be likely 3x longer than Verbing with a discernible central subject, that is, as plainly as I can put it: I wanted this book to be something I might have wanted when I was a kid, growing up surrounded by one way of life with no room to stretch or explore, as it pertains to religion, at least,” he added. “I wanted it to be clear that this is not a dive into the past but a contemplation on my present situation, my thoughts, and what I expect going in to the immediate future. It’s about me going Out To See a different way of life, and never being able to return the same again.”

Jacob wrote in Verbing that his relationship with Amy, 53, and Matt, 56, began to falter after they found fame, saying that he “felt isolated. And due to that, angry.”

He first estranged himself from his parents in 2015 after claiming that they forced him to appear on the TLC show without pay. Amy later apologized to him, and they subsequently made up.

