IRS Reportedly ‘Empties’ Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott’s Bank Accounts

The IRS has “emptied” bank accounts belonging Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott, New York Post‘s Page Six has reported.

And the timing apparently couldn’t be worse as the former Beverly Hills 90210 star, 43, gave birth to her fifth child by McDermott on March 2. They welcomed son Beau, who joined sons Liam and Finn and daughters Stella and Hattie.

Spelling and McDermott’s marriage has been plagued by his well-publicized previous cheating and overall money woes.

As Radar reported in 2015, Spelling’s financial situation with her actor husband left her struggling to pay bills and even asking friends for money, sources said.

It was a big comedown for the actress whose father was the late multimillionaire TV mogul Aaron Spelling.

That year, she also downsized to a rental home, Radar reported.

In July 2016, Tori and Dean were reportedly slammed with a federal tax lien for $707,487.30 in unpaid federal taxes for their 2014 bill alone, said the Page Six report.

McDermott’s ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace threatened him with jail over unpaid child support for their son Jack, 18, as Radar reported.

McDermott told a judge that he had “fallen on hard times,” and Radar learned from sources that Eustace, 54, agreed to leave their dispute out of court if McDermott, 50, pays $2,500 every two weeks.

But Tori and Dean’s struggles continue. In November 2016, Entertainment Tonight reported that they were also being sued by American Express over an unpaid credit-card balance of $87,595.55 and had been sued by the same company earlier in the year over a $37,981.97 bill.

Spelling and her husband have made money off of reality shows, including the bizarre Tori and Dean in which they hashed out his cheating disaster and other marital problems.

Last year, Spelling told People that her money woes are overblown, implying she might have overstated her financial situation in her memoir. “I thought I was being relatable, talking about how celebrities go through financial struggles, too,” she shrugged.

In the book Spelling It Like It Is, however, she admitted, “I can’t seem to let go of my ­expensive tastes.”

Spelling hasn’t yet responded to requests for comment on the IRS report.

