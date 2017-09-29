Exposed! The REAL Reason Hugh Stayed With Wife Crystal: ‘He Didn’t Want To Be Alone’

Hugh Hefner’s wife, Crystal Harris, remained by the ailing Playboy founder’s side until death did them part on Wednesday night, but while the model may have played the role of a loyal companion, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the twisted truth behind their marriage.

An insider close to the Playboy founder tells Radar Hefner choosing to stay with Harris — who had initially called off the wedding five days before they were set to marry — had nothing to do with love.

“I understand why he was with her… he didn’t want to end up alone and he was tired of switching girls,” the pal revealed.

After several reports surfaced that Hefner’s late wife would inherit nothing following his death due to an ironclad prenup, the insider said Harris “knows how to get around the system.”

“A hundred percent I’m sure she will get a big chunk of his inheritance. I don’t think that prenup will do anything — she’s pretty sneaky,” snitches the source.

Harris, 31, married the media mogul on December 31, 2012 after three years of dating. Hefner was 60 years her senior.

