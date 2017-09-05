Huma SOBBED Over FBI Probe Into Hubby Weiner Sexting Minors, Hillary Reveals

Huma Abedin broke down in tears when she learned her boss Hillary Clinton’s emails were once again under scrutiny — all because her husband Anthony Weiner had been caught sexting minors!

According to a leaked copy of the former presidential candidate’s upcoming book, What Happened, exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, Abedin looked “stricken” when she heard the news.

“This man is going to be the death of me!” she said while “bursting into tears,” Clinton writes in her new tell-all, out September 12.

“Anthony had already caused so much heartache,” Clinton laments. “And now this.”

As Radar previously reported, Clinton’s email scandal exploded once again when FBI agents discovered messages between the former Secretary of State, 69, and her right-hand woman, 41, on Weiner’s computer, which was confiscated during an investigation into his relationship with a teen girl in 2016.

Though 52-year-old Weiner’s history of sexting brought shame to Clinton’s campaign, the politician insists she never considering ditching longtime aide Abedin.

“She had done nothing wrong and was an invaluable member of my team,” she says. “I stuck by her the same way she has always stuck by me.”

Clinton first came under fire for using a private email server to discuss classified government information in 2015. After an investigation, she was cleared of any charges the following year.

Weiner, however, wasn’t off the hook. He plead guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor in May, and admitted to sexting “explicit images” to a teen girl.

He has requested to delay his court date for sentencing from this month to October.

“I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse,” he said publicly.

Abedin filed for divorce soon just days later, though the couple has been spotted together in recent months.

