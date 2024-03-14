Your tip
Hilary Clinton

'Unbelievable': Trump Accuses Bill Clinton of Storing Classified Materials in 'His Socks,' Claims Hillary Destroyed Her Emails With Acid

Mar. 14 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump attacked Bill and Hillary Clinton during a wild chat with Newsmax’s Greg Kelly.

On Wednesday, the network released the bombshell interview where the ex-president claimed Bill had his own issues with classified materials.

Trump claimed Bill had stored classified materials “in his socks.”

He said, “Nothing happens to Bill Clinton. He took it out in his socks, you know? It was a famous socks case, which he actually ended up winning.”

Back in 2012, a conservative activist group filed a lawsuit demanding access to audio tapes of an interview Bill sat for with historian Taylor Branch during his time in office.

Clinton reportedly stored the tapes in his sock drawer. In the end, a judge ruled the tapes did not have to be turned over. The court found that the tapes were the property of the historian and not government property — and thus could not be ordered to be produced.

During the chat with Kelly, Trump went after Hillary and the scandal over her emails.

“They released Hillary Clinton. She hammered her phones. She used all sorts of acid testing and everything else they call it, BleachBit, but it’s essentially acid that will destroy everything within 10 miles. I mean, what she did was unbelievable. Nothing happens to her,” Trump told Kelly.

Trump made it appear that Hillary used actual acid, but BleachBit is a software program that was used by Hilary’s team to destroy emails.

As part of the investigation into Hillary, she turned over 30,000 work-related emails from her private server. She argued the emails that were deleted were personal emails and not related to the investigation.

The FBI called this decision “careless” but no criminal charges were ever brought against Hilary. The State Department determined there was, “no persuasive evidence of systemic, deliberate mishandling of classified information.”

During a 2022 interview, Hillary said Americans should be concerned about the classified documents found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago.

"It should concern every American, because those documents and the empty folders as they were marked suggest that there was really important secret information that is essential to our country's defense and security," she said.

