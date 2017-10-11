Match Made In Hell! Heather Locklear To Wed Bad News Boyfriend After Bloody Brawl

Just weeks after battering her shady boyfriend in a bloody brawl, Heather Locklear has agreed to marry him, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

The former drug-addled Dynasty beauty accepted ex-con Chris Heisser’s marriage proposal on her 56th birthday on Sept. 25, an insider dished.

But loved ones fear it’s a match made in hell!

PHOTOS: Heather Locklear Through the Years

“Chris popped the question, and Heather said yes,” a source claimed. “But his family is worried she may be on drugs and drinking again — and Heather’s family believes Chris is no good for her!”

The couple, who were high school sweethearts, reunited after her latest rehab stint last Christmas — and their relationship has been turbulent ever since.

In just the latest dustup, Locklear, 56, physically attacked Chris at the beginning of September.

PHOTOS: Johnny Depp Caught With Mystery Woman Days After Amber Heard Domestic Abuse Scandal

“Heather went completely psycho, and threw things at Chris! She was in a rage — violent and inconsolable. It was a mess,” dished a mole.

Bizarrely, Locklear posted a photo online showing her in bed with Chris on Sept. 4, just days after the fight, with the caption: “My favorite person on Earth!”

Adding to her family’s worries, her fiancé is no Prince Charming. In 2011, criminal charges were filed against Chris on 40-plus counts of forgery and corruption of records.

There were also charges of grand theft and unlicensed business transactions. “The guy’s a bum!” declared one of Heather’s pals.

PHOTOS: Jeremy Madix Makes Serious Move With Girlfriend Despite Past Domestic Abuse History

Their romance continues to be rocky, according to insiders who reported they fought on Sept. 14 before Heather stormed out of his home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., crashing her car and breaking her collarbone.

“They were probably arguing that whole week leading up to the accident,” a source claimed. “Chris downplayed it, but let’s just say his kids aren’t too excited about the engagement.”

An insider added: “Heather’s life is a disaster. This is just the latest chapter.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.