Trouble In Paradise? George & Amal Clooney Sleeping In Separate Bedrooms

George and Amal Clooney are sleeping in separate beds — but not for the reason most might assume!

According to an insider, Amal banned her husband from the bedroom now that she’s in her third trimester, RadarOnline.com has been told.

“She booted him out and he didn’t complain either,” said the source, who notes that “neither of them have been getting any sleep.”

PHOTOS: Marriage Stress? Amal Clooney Steps Out Looking Scary Skinny In NYC With Hubby George – 11 Slim Snaps

“He snores like a monster, especially after a few tequilas, while she’s up every hour virtually needing to use the bathroom.”

Despite their overnight separation, continued the insider, George, 55, and 39-year-old Amal reunite “in the mornings for a snuggle and so he can feel his twins jumping about in her tummy.”

PHOTOS: George Clooney & Julia Roberts ‘Involved In Cheating Scandal’ – Amal Reportedly Demands Divorce!

“But she has zero libido right now and they both need their sleep, so he knows he’s in the room until the babies’ birth!”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.