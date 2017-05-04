‘My Future Husband!’ Josiah Duggar Ex Moves On From Messy Split After Scandal

Two years after her quick split from Josiah Duggar following his big brother Josh’s molestation scandal, Marjorie Jackson is moving on from the controversial Christian clan.

While the 19-year-old admits she’s still single, she writes in her new Bible study book, Devoted, that she prays to find her “future husband” every day.

“I know I’m not the only girl who dreams of her wedding day,” she says. “Well, really, I’m wondering about this groom fella — who is he? More than likely, you and I both have future husbands who are real, love guys doing life somewhere on earth right now, and eventually, in God’s perfect timing, our paths will cross. What a crazy thought! It’s all so excited I can hardly stand the suspense.”

PHOTOS: Duggar Family: 12 More Secrets & Scandals!

Though she condemns “creepers” and liars like disgraced cheater Josh, 29, in the new read, out this week, she makes like the Duggars and slams the LGBT community.

“Whether we’re talking about someone in a sinful lifestyle such as cohabitation or homosexuality, or simply about Jesus as the only way to be saved, we must speak the truth,” the teen Bible expert warns.

As Radar first revealed, Marjorie took off running from Josiah, now 20, in August 2015, just three months after an uncovered police report revealed that Josh was accused of molesting five minor females in his home as a teen. (Two of his sisters, Jill and Jessa, later came forward as victims.)

PHOTOS: World’s Biggest Hypocrite! Cheater & Porn Addict Josh Duggar’s Craziest Quotes About ‘Family Values’ In 10 Clicks

Though Josh insisted he had changed, just months later he confessed to cheating on his wife, Anna, and hiding a secret sex addiction. He later spent six months in a Bible-based rehab facility, and sources say he still attends Christian therapy session.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.