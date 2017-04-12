Drew Peterson Brutally Attacked Behind Bars!

Wife-killer Drew Peterson was reportedly jumped by another inmate at an Indiana prison, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to reports, the convicted murderer, serving a 38-year sentence for his 2012 conviction in the death of his third wife, Kathleen Savio, had been transferred to the prison one month prior.

The attacker, who has yet to be identified, attacked Peterson with a food tray on March 29 in one of the dining areas of the maximum-security prison, an insider told The Chicago Tribune.

PHOTOS: Tom Sizemore Released From Jail After Allegedly ‘Beating Up’ Ex-Girlfriend

Peterson wasn’t seriously injured during the incident and has since been removed from the communal areas of the facility.

His lawyer, Steven Greenberg, is looking further into the matter.

As Radar readers know, at the time of his sentencing in 2013, Peterson shouted, “I did not kill Kathleen,” to which Savio’s sister, Susan Doman, replied, “Yes, you did. You liar!”

PHOTOS: Total ‘Breakdown!’ Former Governor Rod Blagojevich’s Hair Turns White, Mind Goes Loopy Behind Bars — 8 Jailhouse Photos Of ‘Paranoid’ Politico

Peterson will be up for parole in 2081.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.