Hollywood Snubs Trump? Obama’s Photo Still Not Replaced At Los Angeles Airport!

There’s no denying Hollywood hates Donald Trump — so much so even Los Angeles International Airport refuses to put his image on display, as shown in this photo exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com!

LAX has always boasted the president’s photograph at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection terminal, but it appears former commander-in-chief Barack Obama’s photo still has not been updated with that of President Trump! Rather, airport staff has decided to leave the frame empty!

It’s customary for the current President to have their photos in this section, and Obama’s was there during his eight years in Office — but what about Trump?!

Trump, 71, has received backlash from the Hollywood community ever since taking office in January 20, 2017.

It’s no secret there’s a deep and genuine antipathy on display against Trump in Tinsletown. Meryl Streep spoke at the Golden Globes about his alleged parodying of a disabled man. “Disrespect invites disrespect,” she said. “Violence incites violence.” At a rally in Manhattan, Robert De Niro also expressed his disdain for the current president, saying Trump is “a bad example of this country and this city.” Alec Baldwin called him a “disgrace.”

