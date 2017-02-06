Exes Don Johnson & Melanie Griffith’s Bizarre Medical Experiments — To Live Longer!

Agingexes Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson reunited at a mysterious German clinic with ties to a controversial doctor specializing in “fountain of youth” cures — including stem cell therapy!

In a bombshell exclusive, Radar caught the couple making a hush-hush visit to the ultra-private ACQUA Klinik in Leipzig — and Don’s wife was nowhere in sight!

There, they met with Dr. Augustinus Bader, a professor of stem cell technology who’s reportedly developed a “miracle” cure for aging. The visit also ignited speculation Melanie, 59, and Don, 67, may be rekindling their relationship — for the third time!

The parents of Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson flew into Leipzig under the cover of darkness on Jan. 19 — without Don’s wife of 17 years, Kelley Phleger!

“Don and Melanie arrived at midnight, then checked into the Steigenberger Grandhotel in the city center,” spilled a spy. “They didn’t leave their suites until late in the afternoon.”

However, around 4 p.m., they headed for the nondescript clinic specializing in ear, nose and throat procedures, and facial plastic surgery.

There, the Miami Vice heartthrob was admitted by Dr. Bader, and spent an hour as his “private guest” with Melanie.

According to a rep for the actor, Don and Melanie are on the board of Dr. Bader’s new stem cell technology business.

Sources believe the stars are seeking the fountain of youth — either through stem cell treatments unavailable in America or Dr. Bader’s “miracle” ointment to stimulate the body’s self-healing powers.

Originally developed to heal burn wounds in days, the hydrogel is said to accelerate skin regeneration.

“An ointment instead of a scalpel to turn back the hands of time sounds tempting, especially for Melanie, who’s been a victim of botched cosmetic procedures for years,” snarked a snitch.

According to sources in Leipzig, Dr. Bader “disappeared for a long time” in Don’s hotel room on

Jan. 20.

Don and Melanie left the city in a taxi at noon the next day.

After a quickie marriage in 1976, the Working Girl actress and the Nash Bridges star ended their second union in 1996. But they’ve spent tons of time together since Melanie’s split from ex-hubby Antonio Banderas in 2014.

Don rushed to support her, fearing the divorce could drive Melanie back into the drug and booze nightmare she’s long battled, said a source.

The Tin Cup stud struggled with his own demons for years, and has credited wife Kelley, 47, with who he has three kids, ages 17, 14, and 10, for saving his life.

Don, Melanie, and their extended families even celebrated Christmas together in Aspen. “Don and Melanie have a bond going back 45 years,” noted a source. “Where was Kelley while they apparently battled aging together?”

