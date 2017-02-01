Ready To Split! Amy Duggar’s Husband Caught Throwing Plates At Her In Epic Fight

Amy Duggar and Dillon King‘s happily ever after may be cut short, RadarOnline.com has learned!

The couple is currently appearing on Marriage Boot Camp to work through their communication issues, but couldn’t seem to fix their issues in a challenge on the show!

Radar obtained the exclusive clip of the couple trying to assign blame for the issues in their relationship, and can reveal that they ended up throwing plates at each other as part of the challenge!

“If there is responsibilities to do, you tend not to do them,” King taunted Duggar. “You wanted to have your online banking set up. You went shopping instead of going and getting the things done!”

“Just because she missed the bank one day is not that big of a friggin’ deal,” cast mate Renee Graziano quipped in a confessional.

Meanwhile, Duggar retaliated: “who do you think takes care of the cat? I’m sorry but it’s true! I’m not some loser who just sits and waits for you to come home!”

“The cat has food,” King retorted. “It’s an automatic feeder.”

In the end, Duggar smashed the plate to have her husband stop talking.

Their cat is frequently a point of contention in their marriage, as Duggar confessed she did not want to have kids based off of his treatment of their pet.

