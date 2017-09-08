David Letterman To Make TV Comeback On One Condition: Let Me Keep My Beard!

David Letterman is returning to TV, RadarOnline.com can reveal. After retiring from his lifelong role as a late night show host in 2015, the comedian is ready to get back to the big-screen – with Netflix!

His only demand? That producers let him keep his beard!

Sources have told Straight Shuter that Letterman – who spent 33 years hosting Late Night and Late Show – will be making his comeback in the form of a six-episode Netflix series. He will be interviewing only the people he is truly interested in talking to, and fighting with younger talk show rivals Stephen Colbert, 53, and Jimmy Fallon, 42, to see who can get the biggest and most interesting guests.

While the TV legend, 70, has indeed decided to grace fans with his presence once more, he will be doing it his way. So get used to his beard already!

