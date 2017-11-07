Corey Feldman Exposes Hollywood Pedophiles To LAPD, Prays For His Own Safety

Corey Feldman, 46, just tweeted an update about his TRUTH Campaign against child abuse – and it seems the actor has finally come clean about the Hollywood pedophiles that tormented him at an early age.

“I JUST COMPLETED A FORMAL SIT DOWN INTERVIEW W @LAPDHQ SPECIAL DIVISION, & GAVE THEM ALL THE INFO I KNOW!” wrote Feldman this Monday night.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Feldman told police – during a 1993 call – all about his alleged abusers, and even gave them a list of names. Despite his efforts, however, no action was ever taken against the powerful Hollywood men – until now!

“THIS WAS OFFICIALLY THE 1ST FORMAL REPORT EVER TAKEN ON ANY OF MY CASES, AS SBPD NEVER FOLLOWED UP BACK IN 1993, & HAS NO RECORD OF MY COMPLAINTS,” continued Feldman, speaking of his 911 call, 24 years ago.

IMPORTANT CAMPAIGN UPD8: I JUST COMPLETED A FORMAL SIT DOWN INTERVIEW W @LAPDHQ SPECIAL DIVISION, & GAVE THEM ALL THE INFO I KNOW! THIS WAS — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) November 7, 2017

Feldman’s accusations come amid the massive sex scandal surrounding Hollywood at the moment. As Radar readers know, various women and men have made explosive sexual assault claims made against Harvey Weinstein, 65, Kevin Spacey, 65, and other Hollywood icons. Weinstein and Spacey were fired from their jobs and are currently in rehab for sex addiction.

Thanks to Feldman’s bluntness about his disturbing sex assault incident years ago, investigators are finally looking into his case, and into the background of his alleged abusers.

Added the actor: “THE LAPD WILL BEGIN AN OFFICIAL INVESTIGATION NOW! THINGS R HEATING UP.”

As Radar reported, Feldman’s former assistant, Jon Grissom, was bashed by the actor for allegedly touching him inappropriately as a child. Feldman claimed Grissom also assaulted pal Corey Haim, 38, and still boasts about it on social media.

Feldman has spoken out about his alleged assaults various times in public interviews and appearances. He even wrote about the incidents in his tell-all memoir, using different names in order to protect himself from the powerful men who he spoke ill of.

Now that he’s finally come forward with the list of alleged pedophiles, Corey Feldman hopes everything will turn out in his favor.

“IM PRAYING 4 SAFETY!” tweeted the star. “PLEASE HELP.”

