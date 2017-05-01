Chelsea’s Nightmare: Ex Adam Scores Child Support Victory After Failing Drug Test

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Teen Mom 2 monster dad Adam Lind tested positive for meth and amphetamines earlier this month. But the 26-year-old troublemaker still won his latest child support battle with baby mamas Chelsea Houska and Taylor Halbur this week, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The father of MTV fan-favorite Houska’s daughter Aubree, 7, and Halbur’s little girl Paislee, 3, will NOT be forced to pay more child support after a South Dakota court dismissed the women’s petitions for modification.

The filing was tossed on April 25.

Lind is likely breathing a sigh of relief. As of last month, the dad of two still owed Houska, 25, $3,700 in back child support payments, and was behind nearly $7,000 for Halbur.

He may have scored a victory in the money fight, but he will likely suffer a loss in his custody battles for failing his drug test.

As Radar previously reported, Houska plans to strictly enforce a court order that her wayward ex can only visit his oldest daughter under the supervision of his parents.

“She will not turn a blind eye to his behavior,” a source close to the star said.

Lind has a long history of legal problems.

He has been arrested at least three times for driving under the influence, and at least two ex-girlfriend have requested restraining orders for what they called violent, abusive behavior.

His former girlfriend Jessica Nicole accused him of abusing drugs in 2014, but he vehemently denied the claims.

