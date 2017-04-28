How Charles Manson Continues To Control ‘Family’ — From Behind Bars!

New details in Charles Manson‘s gruesome cult killings have been uncovered in a brand new show on Reelz network, and RadarOnline.com has exclusive details!

One of the most notorious killers in history, Charles Manson convinced his cult of followers to go on a gruesome killing spree in Los Angeles during the summer of ’69.

Among the victims were Sharon Tate, actress and pregnant wife of director Roman Polanski, and coffee heiress Abigail Folger. The cult killers wrote “Pig” and “Helter Skelter” in blood on the walls, trying to incite a race war in a summer of racial turmoil.

PHOTOS: No Justice For Sharon Tate? Charles Manson Family Member Up For Parole

Four decades after the murders, The National Enquirer investigates how Manson continues to control his “family” from inside prison, how he funds his cause and how he continues to convince young women to do his bidding — all from behind bars!

Tune into National Enquirer Investigates: Charles Manson, Saturday, May 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Reelz.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.