Brangelina Back Together: Inside Pitt & Jolie Secret Reunion — With The Whole Family!

Brangelina may be heading for a sequel!

RadarOnline.com has learned Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are both getting ready to shoot movies in London early next year – and they’re planning a top-secret meeting that could yet spell a reunion.

“Brad and Angie are both well aware that they are headed on a collision course for filming blockbuster sequels,” a source told Radar.

Indeed, Pitt is preparing for World War Z 2, while Jolie is getting ready to cast a spell over Maleficent 2. Both are set to shoot in London, and both feature film crews are all friends with each other.

“The upside of all of this is that the family is going to have one big chance to be together for an extended period of time,” the source added. “It’s one of the rare times both Brad and Angie are shooting simultaneously.”

Spending time in the same country, but on different projects, with different shooting schedules, could actually work in the estranged couple’s favor.

“This is going to be a whole new world, and an easier one too because they will be able to co-parent while still making these huge blockbuster movies on alternating schedule,” said the insider.

The hope is that there will be some shared downtime to allow Pitt, 53, and Jolie, 42, to rekindle their romance.

“If this doesn’t get them back together for real, I don’t think anything will.”

