Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Retrial Delayed, Loses Another Lawyer

Another day, another shakeup on Bill Cosby’s defense team.

RadarOnline.com has learned Angela Agrusa, the lawyer who helped the troubled comedian win a deadlocked jury at his criminal trial in June, has dropped out of a separate civil case against Cosby.

That case involves Judy Huth, who claims Cosby sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion in 1974, when she was just 15.

PHOTOS: ‘Cosby’ Actress Secretly Told Cops About Unwanted ‘Sexual Contact’ With Bill — Read The Shocking Police Report

According to the lawsuit, Huth and a friend met Cosby when they wandered onto a film set in Southern California.

Cosby invited Huth to the Playboy Mansion, where he allegedly gave her “multiple alcoholic beverages” and forced her to perform a sex act on him, the lawsuit claims.

New lead lawyer Wayne Gross made his first appearance for Cosby in a Santa Monica courtroom Thursday, and quickly scored his first victory, convincing the judge to delay the trial until Dec. 2018.

PHOTOS: Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Case: Smiling Wife Camille Arrives For Deposition

“Mr. Cosby may change lawyers as often as he desires but he can’t change the facts, including the fact that many women allege that he drugged and sexually assaulted them,” Huth’s attorney Gloria Allred said today after the hearing.

“Mr. Cosby is just like Humpty Dumpty in Mother Goose’s nursery rhyme,” she continued. “Although they have tried repeatedly, Mr. Cosby’s high-priced lawyers and public relations machine have not been able to restore Mr. Cosby’s damaged reputation or stop Judy Huth from having her day in court. They simply can’t put Mr. Cosby together again.”

PHOTOS: ‘We Want To Seek Justice!’ Philly DA Vows To Reveal ‘Truth’ About Cosby Sex Assault

Cosby, 80, has been accused by more than 60 women of assaulting and/or drugging them. His first trial is due to be retried in November.

Since then, he has added Michael Jackson’s old lawyer, Tom Mesereau, to his defense roster.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.