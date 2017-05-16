Pregnant Beyonce’s Secret Health Crisis: Jay Z Hires 24/7 Nurse!

Beyonce and rap mogul hubby Jay Z are not taking any chances when it comes to the health of their unborn twins, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Just two weeks after the superstar parents to daughter Blue Ivy, 5, were forced out of their Bel Air rental mansion due to a mold infestation, Jay Z has hired a team of doctors to watch after his wife, an insider said, as well as a live-in nurse!

According to a Carter confidante, because Beyonce is pregnant with twins and used IVF to conceive, her pregnancy is “already considered to be a high risk pregnancy.”

Indeed, she cancelled her much-hyped performance at the Coachella music festival just to be safe.

And after learning that they were living in a home that health inspectors deemed to be “unsafe,” the insider said that Queen B is being “closely monitored” by her doctors for any side effects!

