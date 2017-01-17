Beyonce & ‘Terrified’ Jay-Z ‘Living Separate Lives’ After Secret Teen Lover Bombshell

Rapper Jay-Z has been caught in a shocking sex scandal after RadarOnline.com exclusively learned his alleged baby

mama was just a teen when she got pregnant!

What’s more, sources told us the revelation broadsided the music mogul’s “Crazy in Love” wife, Beyoncé — and has driven their already teetering marriage to the brink of a $1 billion divorce!

Radar was first to obtain court documents alleging Shawn Corey Carter, known by his stage name Jay-Z, has been fighting tooth and nail to avoid a DNA test that could whether prove he fathered a now-adult son.

The love child, 23-year-old Rymir Satterthwaite, claimed in court documents that his mother, Wanda, had steamy sex sessions with Jay-Z in 1992.

Now, Radar has learned the hip-hop icon was 22-years-old when he allegedly transported the teenage Wanda from her Pennsylvania home to the Brooklyn, N.Y., Marcy Projects for sex.

An attorney at the Families Civil Liberties Union, which is representing Satterthwaite in his ongoing David-and-Goliath paternity battle against Jay-Z in Pennsylvania, said the 21-time Grammy winner could be “terrified” the suit will expose the salacious details.

The shocking new details about Jay-Z’s relationship with the young girl have emerged as the music industry’s power couple sits on the brink of divorce following 35-year-old Beyoncé’s release of the blockbuster album “Lemonade,” which dealt with Jay Z’s infidelity.

The couple wed in April 2008, and their marriage has repeatedly made headlines with reports of squabbles and an endless string of cheating allegations.

An insider told Radar: “Jay and Bey’s marriage is blowing up. They’re living separate lives. They haven’t made an official announcement because Bey isn’t ready.”

The “Single Ladies” songbird is reportedly concerned about the impact of a divorce on the couple’s daughter, 5-year-old Blue Ivy.

Satterthwaite’s mother began her legal battle to prove Jay-Z was his father in 2010, and since then the 47-year-old rapper and his team of pit-bull lawyers have used a variety of tactics, according to Satterthwaite’s attorneys to block the DNA test.

Jay-Z has even claimed he didn’t own property in New Jersey in a bid to avoid a paternity test in that state, according to a civil suit filed by Rymir’s legal caretaker, Lillie Collie.

While Jay Z’s reps have claimed he is not the boy’s father, for now Satterthwaite has vowed to continue his court fight.

“I will not stop until justice is served in court,” the aspiring rapper previously told Radar.

“Everybody deserves a fair due process in a court of law. For the past six years, me, my godmother, my mother and my entire family have been fighting really, really hard against very, very strong opposition.”

