It’s Over! Jen Files For Divorce From Ben

Garner ends her marriage to Affleck after his rehab stint.

Jennifer Garner filed for divorce from Ben Affleck just weeks after he completed treatment in a rehab center.

Garner, 44, and Affleck, 44, both filed their divorce “pro per,” meaning without a lawyer.

Each parent requested joint legal and physical custody of their three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

The multi-million-dollar-earning couple did not mark the spousal support section on their documents.

The Alias star and her husband separated in June 2015, just one day after their 10-year anniversary, and after he was caught up in a cheating scandal with the nanny.

They do not have a prenup, so they’ll likely be splitting their vast fortune.

