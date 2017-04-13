It’s Over! Jen Files For Divorce From Ben

Jennifer Garner filed for divorce from Ben Affleck just weeks after he completed treatment in a rehab center.

Garner, 44, and Affleck, 44, both filed their divorce “pro per,” meaning without a lawyer.

Each parent requested joint legal and physical custody of their three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

The multi-million-dollar-earning couple did not mark the spousal support section on their documents.

The Alias star and her husband separated in June 2015, just one day after their 10-year anniversary, and after he was caught up in a cheating scandal with the nanny.

They do not have a prenup, so they’ll likely be splitting their vast fortune.

