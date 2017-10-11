Drug Test Or Bust! Jen Bans Ben Sleepover With Kids Until Proven Sober, Says Source

Bitter Jennifer Garner has demanded her estranged hubby, boozehound Ben Affleck, be drug tested before he’s allowed overnight custody of their kids in a shocking Hollywood showdown, a source tells RadarOnline.com exclusively!

The actress, 45, is often alone with their children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, while the bloated Justice League star is distant — while shacking up with his latest lover, Lindsay Shookus.

The fractured family has deteriorated, an insider spilled, to the point Affleck’s mom, Christine Anne Boldt, has intervened in daddy’s place!

“Jen has put her foot down and says either Ben submits to drug testing — or he can forget about seeing the kids for a sleepover,” snitched an insider. “It breaks her heart to see Ben in liquor stores more than he goes to church!”

“Now she wants him to prove he’s completely clean of drugs and that he’s given up his partying ways. He was such a big party guy before, and he’s slipped up a few times since,” says the informant. “Jen’s not taking any chances. The kids come first, as always. She’s giving Ben no excuses — or second chances.”

The actor, 45, went to rehab earlier this year for alcohol addiction — his second stint at a treatment center — but as recently as July 30 he was spotted buying booze in Maine with his Saturday Night Live producer squeeze, Lindsay!

Garner cringed when reminded of what happened in Vancouver in 2003. During the filming of Paycheck, Ben was caught cheating with strippers on then-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, during a wild all-night party that included booze and cocaine — which ended his relationship with the superstar singer!

“Jen doesn’t trust Ben NOT to fall off the wagon, so that’s why she’s demanding the drug testing,” said the insider.

“The saying goes, ‘Once an addict, always an addict.’ If he really cares for his kids, he’ll do it. If he’s clean like he’s been telling her, he’ll do it.”

“Ben’s problem is he doesn’t think he has a problem until his face is on the floor! He’s in constant denial. In the past, he’s obviously thought he could function as an addict. This is a wake-up call for him. He wants to be the best dad and man he can.” Added the source: “Ben doesn’t like it, but he’s realized he’s got no other choice but to face his demons!”

