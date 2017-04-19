Angelina Jolie ‘Raised Eyebrows’ After Reconnecting With Her Married Ex-Husband

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Angelina Jolie has reconnected with her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller.

“Angie’s working hard to build a social circle and she’s got a huge amount of respect for Jonny,” explains an insider of her former spouse of three years, who got remarried to actress Michele Hicks in 2008.

As Radar reported, Jolie, 41, is currently embroiled in a bitter divorce and custody battle with Brad Pitt in Los Angeles.

Miller, 44, “is mainly New York-based now, but still spends much of his time in the United Kingdom and Angie’s been picking his brain ahead of her move.”

Conveniently, Jolie was recently spotted in London at Buckingham Palace with her 15-year-old son Maddox.

“It’s not like they’re on the phone every night, but the communication is frequent and has raised eyebrows among both sets of friends, for sure.”

