Andy Cohen Rallies His Housewives Pals In Epic Feud With Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin recently slammed her former boss Andy Cohen for denying he knew her and allegedly offering her cocaine before doing his show. Now he’s declared war on her — and his devoted army of attackers includes all his Real Housewives pals!

“Andy has rallied his army of Housewives to defend him and trash Kathy,” an insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

“He is pulling in all his Housewives,” continued the source. “Andy literally has an army of women who love talking to the press, so expect them all to defend him and keep this story alive.”

While Cohen, 49, seems to find the feud with 56-year-old Griffin fun, his Watch What Happens Live bosses weren’t exactly thrilled after the fallout .

“Bravo would rather no one says anything,” said the insider. “They don’t want to give this any more attention and want it to go away.”

Still, “Andy cannot help himself,” explained the source. “He loves the spotlight, and, in a crazy way, he is enjoying all this! He cannot just shut up and not respond.”

But will Cohen’s other famous friends join him on bashing his new arch-nemesis Griffin, or will the Housewives staunch support be enough?

That, said the insider, remains to be seen.

“There’s no word yet on if he will get Sarah Jessica Parker or his best friend Kelly Ripa involved in this war.”

