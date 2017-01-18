Amber Portwood Threatening To Sue Customers After Being Accused Of Scamming Fans

Amber Portwood’s online boutique Forever Haute has only been in business a few weeks – and customers are already accusing the Teen Mom OG star of scamming her fans! Portwood has come under fire for overcharging and refusing to accept returned items.

A customer tweeted at Portwood, “I had to return my entire order. You need a size chart. The items I purchased weren’t even close to a large.”

The user then explained how she had to “get permission” to return the items.

According to the website return policy, customers can “request a return claim with Forever Haute LLC within 10 days of receipt of goods.” If the return is “approved,” customers will be refunded and forced to pay a $5.00 restocking fee.

The user then complained how Portwood blocked her Twitter account after she complained about the process.

Portwood defended in a tweet, “For people saying they have returned products are 100% lying! I have every name address etc. And nothing had ever been sent back.”

But the controversy doesn’t end there, as fans are accusing Portwood of purchasing a dress from the website Wish.com for $14 and reselling it for $82.99.

“This isn’t true and is also illegal,” she responded to the claims. “If you keep making these comments I’m taking legal action. I take pride in my boutique!”

She added how although the photos of the merchandise are the same it is “not the same product.”

She then posted a list of wholesalers to prove she is not purchasing clothes from the website.

Are you surprised by the claims? Tell us in the comments.

