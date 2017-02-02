Still A Deadbeat Dad! Chelsea Houska’s Ex Adam Lind Behind Over 7K In Child Support

Adam Lind had two warrants out for his arrest in September when he failed to pay over $9,000 in child support to baby mamas Chelsea Houska and Taylor Halbur – and the deadbeat dad is at it again! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Teen Mom 2 dad is behind on his payments.

“Come February he’s going to be $7,000 behind for Taylor,” a source close to Halbur exclusively told Radar. “Child support took a little over $2,000 from him, but she hasn’t gotten the money yet in case he disputes it.”

The insider claimed Lind, “Never willingly pays.”

PHOTOS: The 15 Biggest Secrets & Scandals About ‘Teen Mom 2’ Baby Daddy From Hell Adam Lind

“It’s crap that he can spend money on cars and car parts, but he is not willingly spending money on his children,” the source said. “He always puts himself first.”

Insiders close to Houska claim he hasn’t paid her child support since September.

As Radar exclusively reported, Lind owed $3,805 in child support to Houska for their daughter Aubree, 7, in September. He owed Halbur $5,489 for their daughter Paislee, 3.

PHOTOS: Chelsea Houska’s Ex Adam Lind Hasn’t Been Spotted With Daughter In Over A Month

“He isn’t paying because he’s an idiot and thinks the amount isn’t fair,” a source told Radar at the time.

According to documents obtained from the Minnehaha County Court, Lind is ordered to pay $945 per month to Houska and $1,203 per month to Halbur, including providing medical insurance.

Houska, who welcomed her first child with husband Cole DeBoer on January 25, is set to battle Lind in court on February 28 for a notice and continued hearing, and certificate of service hearing.

Lind could not be reached for comment.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.