Teresa Guidice 2.0! Abby Lee Miller Hires Ghostwriter For Book

Abby Lee Miller is taking a page out of RHONJ star Teresa Giudice’s prison handbook!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 51-year-old former Dance Moms star has hired a ghostwriter to pen her post-prison autobiography.

PHOTOS: Prosecutor Rips Into ‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller During First Hearing

“Abby has been tipping off the writer with info while she’s been in Victorville,” revealed a source housed in the same prison as Miller.

“She is telling people that the book will be released as soon as she is out.”

As fans of the fallen reality diva know, Miller was sentenced to 366-days at FCI Victorville after being convicted by a federal judge in Pennsylvania on charges ranging from wire-tapping to fraud!

PHOTOS: Partying Before Prison! Abby Lee Miller Lets Loose Ahead Of Fraud Sentencing

Now that she’s behind bars, it seems Miller is not working too hard on her tome just yet!

“She has not done anything at all while in prison except for whine and complain,” laughed the source.

Do you think that Abby Lee Miller should write her own autobiography, or should she trust the ghostwriter to tell her story? Tell us your thoughts below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.