Aaron Carter Threatened To Kill Me Amid ‘Drug Problem,’ Ex-Manager Claims

Aaron Carter‘s ex publicist and manager claims he’s a “violent” and dangerous man with a “drug problem,” RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The troubled singer was sued for stalking Jonathan Lewandowski and was hit with the domestic–stalking injunction charge on Aug. 14.

“I am in fear of my life/safety from the Respondent and some of the Respondent’s friends/family,” Lewandowski pleaded in the Pinellas County court papers obtained by Radar.

Kim Kardashian and Kim Zolciak’s former publicist claimed that he and Carter decided to “cease communication” and part ways on Aug. 3, but he received an email from him later that day. He responded that he “was going to the courts and again requested no further contact.”

But, Lewandowski claimed that Carter didn’t stop calling him afterwards and even used private numbers to get his messages to him.

“On the morning of Aug. 14 I received two calls telling me that I ‘better watch my back as I would be killed,’” he wrote.

“Respondent has previously told me that he would have me killed if I ever hurt him or left him,” he added. “He told me in detail about what he calls his ‘TRAPP’ friends ‘Louie’ and ‘Chris’ that share a home in L.A. and he pays to take care of others that he’s fearful of or needs taken down.”

Lewandowski noted that Carter, 29, made it clear that “he purchased a gun at Walmart over four weeks ago.”

He also claimed that he “witnessed [Carter] be physically violent to his dog and his ex-girlfriend” which prompted him to terminate his relationship with the singer.

“I chose to quit working with the Respondent as his publicist and defacto manager on Aug. 12 at 3 a.m. due to his drug problem, defamation against others, his harm against his dog, his constant erratic behavior and to have peace in my life,” he explained. “This individual has a long history with drugs and threats.”

Lewandowski insisted he needed protection, as Carter lives nearby.

The case was ultimately dismissed on Aug. 16, and Carter entered rehab weeks later on Sept. 22. He only stayed for two weeks, as an insider told Radar that “his financial affairs were falling apart and he needed to go back to Florida to fix the problems.”

The “I Want Candy” singer returned to Instagram just days after checking out of rehab to show off his weight gain.

Carter’s downward spiral began in June when he was arrested for DUI with his then-girlfriend Madison Parker. Parker was charged with possession of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of drug-related objects. The couple broke up just weeks later, and he came out as bisexual in the midst of their split.

He appeared on The Doctors shortly after, and a drug test revealed that he tested positive for opiates.

Then, one of Carter’s friends called 911 to report that he was driving while high on computer duster before crashing his car on Sept. 5, and the cops were called to his home for a welfare check just weeks after.

