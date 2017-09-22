Emergency Call: Cops Rush To Aaron Carter’s Home Amid Alleged Suicide Fears

Cops rushed to troubled Aaron Carter’s home on Thursday evening and RadarOnline.com learned exclusive details about the harrowing incident.

Just hours after the 9-1-1 call made about the 29-year-old possibly driving under the influence on September 5 was released, St. Petersburg Police descended upon the singer’s home.

“We responded to a welfare check at his home this evening,” the St. Petersburg Police Department PIO told Radar.

The caller reportedly told authorities that Carter was under the influence and asked officers to do a confirm their suspicions.

“Our officers went out there and found he was not in need of any assistance,” the PIO told Radar.

During the Sept. 5 9-1-1 call, an unidentified woman was heard in the audio describing Carter’s erratic behavior, saying he was high on computer duster . “He’s very very ill, he’s on the verge of death,” the caller claimed, adding, “the next time “you guys go out there it’s going to be finding him dead.”

His friend begged the cops to arrest Cater. “I would much rather see him go to jail than die.”

The caller told the operator: “He’s been driving drunk all night … I’m sure he was driving fast and intoxicated.”

He crashed his BMW later that night and was cited for that incident.

According to reports, family members have been worried for a few weeks now that Aaron was relapsing and possibly suicidal.

Before the Thursday visit from the police, Carter posted two Tweets to his 600,000 followers, neither addressing the situation.

