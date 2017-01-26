’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Jason Hitch Arrested For Domestic Battery Against Wife Cassia

Jason Hitch and Cassia Tavares have been working to repair their broken marriage, but the 90 Day Fiancé stars’ tumultuous relationship has turned violent. RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on Jason’s domestic battery arrest.

According to the incident report obtained from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Jason was arrested on January 23 at the home he shares with Cassia, who goes by her first name Rita in the report.

“Rita Hitch and her husband, Jason Hitch, began arguing over marital issues while lying in bed,” the reporting officer wrote. “Jason then grabbed Rita by her left arm, leaving a mark and then pushed Rita off of the bed causing her to fall to the floor. Jason then began screaming at Rita to the point Rita was in fear and dialed 911 for law enforcement.”

Cassie explained to the officer how she rolled over in bed and faced away from Jason during their fight.

“Jason then continued to yell at Rita asking her to leave the bedroom and sleep on the couch,” the report continued. “Rita stated she continued to ignore Jason and that was when Jason grabbed Rita by the left arm, leaving a red mark. Jason then pushed Rita off the bed causing Rita to fall to the bedroom floor.”

The officer confirmed she had “redness just above the crease of her inner arm on her lower bicep.” She denied medical attention.

When the officer made contact with Jason, he explained how “nothing happened” and Cassia was being “rude and refused to sleep on the couch.” He claimed he “did not know” how she got the red mark on her arm.

“I asked Jason if he pushed Rita off of the bed and Jason stated he moved the mattress, which caused Rita to fall off the bed,” the report read. “Jason refused to fill out a sworn written statement with what he stated occurred.”

Jason was then arrested for domestic battery and transported to Hernando County Jail. His court date is February 15 at 9am.

Jason exclusively told Radar earlier this month that Cassia has moved out of their home.

“We’re still married, but she moved out before Thanksgiving,” Hitch told Radar. “She’s been spending time with her friends, but she’s not totally independent yet. We’re still trying to remain cordial and friendly.”

Although he claimed their lack of communication and her spending issues on their split, he said they see a therapist to work on their relationship once a week.

“I’m optimistic,” he said. “Cassia may feel differently. I think she still loves me. We have to say I love you to each other more. We discussed that in therapy. I’m trying to do my best to make more money.”

He added, “I will do whatever I can to help her. I hope she can appreciate that and we will work on a strategy that our therapist tells us to work on.”

Cassia confirmed the incident to Radar.

Starcasm was the first to report on the arrest.

