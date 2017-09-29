Boozy Joe Giudice Arrived To Prison Dead Drunk After Morning Whiskey Shots

Teresa Giudice ’s boozy husband has admitted to over-imbibing in the past, but Joe hit a new low when he got blitzed the morning of his prison check-in! In her new book, Standing Strong, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 45, recounts her jailbird husband’s hard partying and horrific behavior on such an important day, but RadarOnline.com readers already know the truth! Just a few days after Joe ’s March 23, 2016 prison arrival, Radar revealed that the 45-year-old father of four entered the Fort Dix correctional facility “completely wasted” and “a total mess.” Learn all about Teresa’s confession over a year after Radar’s exclusive report. Photo credit: BACKGRID

According to Teresa, Joe partied with family and friends — and homemade red wine — until the wee hours on the night before his prison check-in. “I stayed upstairs in my bedroom, crying, by myself, knowing that I was going to be saying my own goodbye to him the next day. For what felt for forever,” she writes. Later, he came upstairs and the two had sex for the last time. “He was drunk, as usual,” she fumes. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The next morning, Joe’s brother, cousins and uncles returned to the house for more drinking before 9:30 am, when they expected to drive out to Fort Dix. “They drank three bottles of wine, a bottle of champagne, and a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue — in the morning, before most people had their breakfast!” she recalls. “Joe said he was eating and drinking like he was going to prison, which he obviously was!” Photo credit: BACKGRID

Before getting into the car, Joe poured everyone a shot of Johnnie Walker Blue and made a toast in Italian. “To family, friends; to good health and freedom,” he said, according to Teresa. Photo credit: BACKGRID

On the drive, a drunken Joe demanded they stop at Burger King for his last meal. “He probably wanted something to absorb all the liquor he’d consumed,” she guesses. Photo credit: BACKGRID

But eating burgers and fries apparently didn’t lower his high level of intoxication. Teresa found out after she left that the prison officials could not check Joe in because he was so wasted! “He kept blowing the highest alcohol level on their device,” she claims. “Then he had to go to the medical department for five hours to sober up. It wasn’t until 7:00 pm that they let him in and gave him some food, a toothbrush, soap and sneakers.” Photo credit: BACKGRID