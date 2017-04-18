1 of 10

Bravo Bravo Stassi Schroeder and Scheana Marie's feud took a turn for the worse after the third part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion finale! Click through to get the latest on the reality stars' drama! and's feud took a turn for the worse after the third part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion finale! Click through to get the latest on the reality stars' drama!

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images Marie, 31, Lala Kent, 25, and Ariana Madix, 31, dissed Schroeder, 28, on Marie's new "digital talk show," Scheananigans. They called the former waitress a "bully" among other nasty insults.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images Schroeder got wind of their nasty words all the way in Copenhagen, and took to Twitter to air her side of the story.

Trading Granny Chic for Copenhagen Chic A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on Apr 18, 2017 at 7:53am PDT First, she claimed that she "put [her] job in jeopardy to cover for [Marie]" and accused her of being the mean girl!

I put my job in jeopardy to cover for u & protect u for a whole year, yet u use ur first IG live to shit on me. YOU are the bully. @scheana pic.twitter.com/tBkB5bKftl — Stassi Schroeder (@stassi) April 18, 2017 Tom Sandoval made fun of her 12-year-old brother on a podcast — and Then, she brought up how Madix's boyfriendmade fun of her 12-year-old brother on a podcast — and retweeted a RadarOnline.com exclusive about Madix's brother Jeremy beating his ex girlfriend !

I'd be happy to give them tips on how to be interesting on their own. Call me! 🙂 https://t.co/D0PhTksgyd — Stassi Schroeder (@stassi) April 18, 2017 She also responded to Kent's tweet about her — and didn't play nice.

Jet lagged. I've been awoken at 4 am every day I've been here. Checked Twitter & saw this filth. Sorry I missed yalls super profesh IG show. https://t.co/LjxbsBoQKd — Stassi Schroeder (@stassi) April 18, 2017 Meanwhile, Marie denied that Schroeder "jeopardized" anything for her and retweeted fans' supportive messages.