Stassi Schroeder and Scheana Marie's feud took a turn for the worse after the third part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion finale! Click through to get the latest on the reality stars' drama!
Marie, 31, Lala Kent, 25, and Ariana Madix, 31, dissed Schroeder, 28, on Marie's new "digital talk show," Scheananigans. They called the former waitress a "bully" among other nasty insults.
Schroeder got wind of their nasty words all the way in Copenhagen, and took to Twitter to air her side of the story.
Kent fat shamed Schroeder, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney in between seasons 4 and 5, and the trio's alleged "mean girl" ways forced her to quit midway through season 5.
