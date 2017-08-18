Stripped Down Scheana Marie Poses Naked With Boyfriend Amid Relationship Problems thumbnail

Stripped Down Scheana Marie Poses Naked With Boyfriend Amid Relationship Problems

Will the sultry shoot save the ‘VPR’ star and Robert Parks Valletta?

Stripped Down Scheana Marie Poses Naked With Boyfriend Amid Relationship Problems thumbnail
Stripped Down Scheana Marie Poses Naked With Boyfriend Amid Relationship Problems
Scheana Marie is putting her soft-core porn past to turn up the heat in her relationship, and RadarOnline.com has all the details! Click through these slides to see the Vanderpump Rules star’s raunchy photo shoot with soon-to-be ex Robert Parks Valletta!

Valletta, 35, and Marie, 32, posted for a series of nude photos to raise awareness for the Bare for CARE campaign. The photographs were shot by Valletta's friend Mike King 
The Vanderpump Rules star laid on top of the actor with just a dog between them in one shot.
Parks also posed solo.
Their risqué shoot was released just weeks after Radar exclusively revealed that Valetta “wanted to break up” with Marie due to her “demanding” ways.

Marie begged her new man to film for Vanderpump Rules, but he didn’t want to get wrapped up in her drama.

She also pushed for an engagement ring, but Valetta would rather “focus on his TV shows” and not “go there” yet.

The couple began dating shortly after Marie filed for divorce from Mike Shay in October, just days ahead of the Vanderpump Rules premiere.

Their divorce was finalized in May, and Marie was forced to pay Shay $50,000 in their settlement.

Do you think Marie and Valletta are done for good? Sound off in the comments!

