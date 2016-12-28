1 of 11

Ricki Lake was spotted vacationing in Cancun, showing off her recent weight loss after years of struggling to slim down.

Ricki Lake seems to have lost some significant weight!

The former TV host donned a sleek black swimsuit while enjoying the sun in Mexico.

The 48-year-old was even eager to snap photos of her physique on the beach.

As Radar has reported , Lake has been outspoken regarding the difficult time she's had slimming down .

According to a source close to "desperate" Lake, it was "Ricki's own fault" that she hadn't been able to shed the pounds in the past.

"She refuses to take direction and she will not even push herself into a sweat when she is working out," said the source at the time. "She shows up late to her workouts and does not want to ever give it her all .

"During her workouts, she even will stop and take a break to go outside and talk on the phone," the insider continued.

Christian Evans last year after a nasty split . Since then, Radar learned from the insider that "Ricki started training because she said she wanted to get a revenge body to make Christian see what he is missing." Lake finalized her divorce from husbandlast year after a nasty split . Since then, Radar learned from the insider that "Ricki started training because she said she wanted to get a revenge body to make Christian see what he is missing."

At the time, the source claimed Lake couldn't "even do a squat."