Princess Diana Swimsuit Photos Revealed On Eve Of 20-Year Death Anniversary

Harry and William, shortly before she and her boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed were tragically killed in a Paris car crash on August 31, 1998. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to look back at Princess Diana’s final summer holiday trip to St. Tropez with her sons, Princesand, shortly before she and her boyfriendwere tragically killed in a Paris car crash on August 31, 1998. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Princess Diana was joined by her boyfriend, Al-Fayed, and her sons, William, then-15, and Harry, then-12, on a yacht as they sailed around the Mediterranean. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The group spent time in St. Tropez in the South of France Photo credit: BACKGRID

Diana enjoyed frolicking in the warm waters. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Her boys loved jet skiing and splashing around. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Despite her past problems as part of the royal family, Diana had seemed to come into her own in the last days of her life Photo credit: Getty Images

She looked happy on what would tragically be her last summer alive Photo credit: BACKGRID

Harry recalled, “And the phone rang and off he [William] went to go and speak to her sort of for five minutes.” William added, “And I think Harry and I were just in a desperate rush to say goodbye, you know, see you later and we’re going to go off.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

“If I’d known now obviously what was going to happen I wouldn’t have been so blasé about it and everything else,” said William. “But that phone call sticks in my mind quite, quite heavily .” Photo credit: BACKGRID

But in St. Tropez they were all blissfully unaware of the tragedy to come, and after leaving France, Diana and Al-Fayed sailed on to Sardinia Italy. Photo credit: BACKGRID

On Aug. 30, 1997, the couple returned to Paris, France. Photo credit: BACKGRID