Princess Diana Swimsuit Photos Revealed On Eve Of 20-Year Death Anniversary

See rare shots of the late icon from her final family vacation.

Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to look back at Princess Diana’s final summer holiday trip to St. Tropez with her sons, Princes Harry and William, shortly before she and her boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed were tragically killed in a Paris car crash on August 31, 1998.

Princess Diana was joined by her boyfriend, Al-Fayed, and her sons, William, then-15, and Harry, then-12, on a yacht as they sailed around the Mediterranean.

The group spent time in St. Tropez in the South of France.

Diana enjoyed frolicking in the warm waters.

Her boys loved jet skiing and splashing around.

Despite her past problems as part of the royal family, Diana had seemed to come into her own in the last days of her life.

She looked happy on what would tragically be her last summer alive.

Her sons recently gave an interview discussing their guilt over the last time they spoke to their mom.

Harry recalled, “And the phone rang and off he [William] went to go and speak to her sort of for five minutes.” William added, “And I think Harry and I were just in a desperate rush to say goodbye, you know, see you later and we’re going to go off.”

“If I’d known now obviously what was going to happen I wouldn’t have been so blasé about it and everything else,” said William. “But that phone call sticks in my mind quite, quite heavily.”

But in St. Tropez they were all blissfully unaware of the tragedy to come, and after leaving France, Diana and Al-Fayed sailed on to Sardinia Italy.

On Aug. 30, 1997, the couple returned to Paris, France.

The next night, Aug. 31, Diana and her boyfriend had dinner at the Ritz Hotel before they hopped into a limousine. After photographers gave chase, their driver crashed the vehicle in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel, killing Al-Fayed and the Princess, who would have turned 56 in July.

