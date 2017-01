It's the custody battle from hell! Just a day after a judge denied's request to limit her ex-husband's joint custody of their son, 6, cops were called to her home, according to a People magazine report. As Radar has previously reported, Patton filed an emergency court request, claiming that Thicke was excessively spanking their young son. She begged a Los Angeles judge to take away his joint custody also due to his "drinking and drug use," and the situation deteriorated after the request was denied. Check out Radar's gallery for the latest.

"I have become concerned about Respondents drinking and drug use, as well as the forms of punishment he is using to discipline Julian," Patton wrote in her court documents about the singer, as Radar has reported.

A Radar report discovered that Patton claimed Julian told her and her mother that when his father spanked him it was "really hard." Patton also wrote that Julian's behavior changed when she asked him to tell her about the spankings. "He became very angry and tense…." Thicke defended himself in court docs, noting, "On a very rare occasion and only as a last resort, I will use light spanking, but it is consistent with the law — open hand on the butt. This is the type of discipline to which Paula and I agreed during our marriage."

AKM-GSI

AKM-GSI

A Radar report discovered that Patton claimed Julian told her and her mother that when his father http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/robin-thicke-plans-to-marry-rebound-girflriend-april-love-geary/ spanked him it was "really hard." Patton also wrote that Julian's behavior changed when she asked him to tell her about the spankings. "He became very angry and tense…." Thicke defended himself in court docs, noting, "On a very rare occasion and only as a last resort, I will use light spanking, but it is consistent with the law — open hand on the butt. This is the type of discipline to which Paula and I agreed during our marriage." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.