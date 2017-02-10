1 of 8

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI You are not alone! Michael Jackson’s troubled daughter Paris Jackson had some mother/daughter bonding time with Debbie Rowe to celebrate the 58-year-old’s completion of chemotherapy for breast cancer. See 7 lovey-dovey photos of the duo as RadarOnline.com exclusively reveals why the 18-year-old is leaning on her mom more t ’s troubled daughterhad some mother/daughter bonding time withto celebrate the 58-year-old’s completion of chemotherapy for breast cancer. See 7 lovey-dovey photos of the duo as RadarOnline.com exclusively reveals why the 18-year-old is leaning on her mom more t han ever these days

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Michael Snoddy, 27, after a disagreement in Paris, France, two weeks ago. As fans who follow the budding actress and singer know, Paris broke off her romance with bad boy rocker,, 27, after a disagreement in Paris, France, two weeks ago.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Prince, 19, and Blanket Jackson, 15, said, “she is trying to push everyone Now, Paris continues to worry family and friends after giving a shocking tell-all interview to Rolling Stone magazine about her father’s death and her own problems. A source close to the sister of, 19, andJackson, 15, said, “she is trying to push everyone out of her life right now .”

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI However, Paris and her formerly estranged mother have connected more than ever.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI “Paris was relying on Snoddy so much, and now that he is out of the picture, she can finally focus all of her energy on her relationship with her mom,” the insider told Radar.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI As Jackson fans know, Paris’s elderly paternal grandparents — Katherine, 86, and Joe Jackson, 88 — have not always seen eye-to-eye with their son’s ex, Rowe. “There is still bad blood between the Jacksons and Paris’s mom,” the insider told Radar. But Paris is sticking with her mother.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI “Paris’ family is glad that she is so gung-ho about her career and life right now, but they are still worried about her,” said the source.