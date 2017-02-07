1 of 10

O.J. Simpson skated on murder charges in the notorious "Trial of the Century", but now the disgraced football great has pointed straight to the knife evidence that will put a noose around his neck!

Getty Images Getty Images In a blockbuster exclusive, RadarOnline.com has learned Simpson confessed to ex-gal pal Christie Prody that he buried the knife used to hack to death his ex-wife Nicole and her pal Ron Goldman at his former Florida home — and Radar has found it!

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Radar's investigative team combed the grounds outside the now-incontinent jailbird's "house of horrors" with a high-tech metal detector — and located a razor-sharp blade buried under 2 feet of earth in a remote corner of the nearly two-acre property.

The knife, a 33Ž4-inch switchblade with a wooden handle, was discovered near a steel fence recently installed by the home's new owners — investors who have spent a small fortune on renovations in a bid to flip the four-bedroom, four-bath home for a fat profit.

Radar caught up with Leabo — the father of meth-addled Prody's daughter — as part of an exhaustive investigation that took Radar to Prody's hometown, Fargo, N.D.

Getty Images Getty Images "Christie told me O.J. confessed to killing Nicole!" Leabo, 28, told Radar. "He'd boast about it after railing lines of cocaine. Prody said he hid the knife at their place in Miami. Simpson told her everything ! He shared his innermost secrets with her."

After being acquitted of Brown and Goldman's murders, Simpson bought the 4,233-square-foot Miami residence, which was built in the early 1950s, for $575,000 in 2000. The fallen football star, 69, shared the home with bottle-blonde Prody, but her drug problems and his legal woes turned it into a "house of horrors," an insider said.