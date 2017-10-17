Hennessy & Cocaine! Nene Leakes’ Son Bryson Caught Partying In Shocking Photos

Nene Leakes was caught on camera telling a heckler she hoped Just days afterwas caught on camera telling a heckler she hoped she'd be raped , the Real Housewives of Atlanta star has another scandal on her hands. Leakes' troubled son Bryson “Brice” Bryant was snapped surrounded by drug paraphernalia while partying with friends — and RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained the shocking photos!

Bryant, 28, was out partying at Atlanta clubs and later invited three of his friends back to his home in Gwinnett County, Georgia, a source told Radar. "We went back to his place after the bars and we chilled for a couple hours. We drank and were taking shots, smoking marijuana, cigarettes — there was snorting of cocaine on his end," a partygoer told Radar. "We were listening to music, and we drank a whole bottle of Hennessy.

In one photo, Bryant is seen sitting at a table with an unidentified woman. A visible white substance appears to be wrapped in a plastic bag — which the insider claimed is cocaine. Rolled-up bills are also shown on top of a glass plate.

"Bryce would do a line and take small bumps every 20 minutes or so," the partygoer said. "The coke, it was already there, I don't know who brought it. Before I went to the bathroom, the plate wasn't there, and when I came back there was a plate of coke sitting at the table in the kitchen and then some coke in the sandwich bag — an 8-ball, about $150 worth.

While Bryant has a 5-year-old daughter, Bri'Asia, the little girl was not home at the time. "She wasn't around at all," the insider said. "I remember seeing a toy baby stroller and that was it. The kids were never brought up among us. We were just talking about very basic stuff, talking about life, the commotion at the bars, music, different artists.”

As Radar previously reported, Bryant has had a long history of run-ins with police. He was arrested at a Georgia McDonald's for charges related to the forgery of Taco Bell checks in 2015. He was ultimately not charged with forgery.

In 2013, he was arrested for DUI and ordered to rehab and probation. But while on probation, he skipped his mandatory DUI classes and had to spend three months in prison. He also violated probation for testing positive for cocaine and failing to pay thousands of dollars in fines