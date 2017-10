In 1947, the body of aspiring actress, also known as “Black Dahlia” was found severed in half and brutally mutilated on vacant lot in Los Angeles. She had been strung up by her wrists and had a satanic joker smile cut into her face by the corners of her mouth. Short’s body was completely severed in half and she had feces stuffed in her stomach when police found her. Her blood was completely drained out and the rose tattoo on her leg has been cut out and stuffed into her vagina. Killer Leslie Dillon came out of hiding after the murder and revealed himself as the murdered. Because of his Hollywood ties, however, he was never prosecuted.